Len Rome’s Local Health: Chance of death from heart disease

(WYTV) – The Centers for Disease Control says we’re seeing more heart trouble than we should.

Cancer and heart disease remain the two leading causes of death for middle-aged Americans.

Cancer death rates are declining, but deaths caused by heart disease are on the rise.

Dr. Luke Laffin from the Cleveland Clinic said with proper diet and exercise, people who are middle-aged can turn things around.

“It’s really important just to understand your risk factors and not ignore them. We’re understanding that weight, diabetes, hypertension and hypercholesterolemia — they all increase your risk of stroke and heart attack,” he said.

Americans between the ages of 44 and 65 saw increases in death from heart disease. Women had the highest risk.

Laffin says people should think beyond the next five years of their lives and think about what they need to do to be healthy for the next 20 to 35 years.