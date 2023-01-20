(WYTV) – January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says doctors find maybe 10,000 to 12,000 cases a year and 4,000 to 5,000 women die from it.

Cervical cancer is diagnosed through tissue sampling. Doctors recommend screenings start at 21 years of age. Then, depending on age and the type of test, screenings generally are set for every three to five years.

“Early cervical cancer, there aren’t really many signs or symptoms. And so, screening plays a very important role and be being able to pick it up early and therefore have treatment and better outcomes,” said Dr. Olivia Cardenas-Trowers in urogynecology at the Mayo Clinic.

If the cervical cancer grows, the symptoms may include abnormal bleeding, bleeding after menopause, and pain in general.

If you have a human papilloma virus infection, that can increase your risk. A vaccine can prevent that.

There is a vaccine for HPV that can be given as early as nine years old and up to 45 years old.