(WYTV) – For years, doctors have noticed an alarming rise in colorectal cancer in people under fifty, but they’re not quite sure what was causing it.

Now, research done here in Ohio at the Cleveland Clinic may have found a possible culprit. It’s something physicians hadn’t considered much before.

“The way we use our carbohydrates to make our energy; the way we use proteins and everything and amino acids from our, from our diet and other exposures, it was really a very strong relationship with cancer incidence and it’s really something that’s not been described before in colorectal cancer at all,” said Dr. Suneel Kamath from the Cleveland Clinic.

The research team found important differences in protein and carbohydrate break-down between the young and old.

This means that red meat and sugar may be related to developing colorectal cancer at a younger age.

But there’s enough evidence now to suggest reducing red meat and sugar in your diet.