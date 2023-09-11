(WYTV) – Not all breakfast options are created equal. Let’s give you some advice on how to jump start your day, what are the best breakfast foods?

Look for something low in sugar. Sugar will give you an immediate rush, but an hour or so later your blood sugar will dip and make you feel sluggish, tired and you may even end up with a headache. Instead, go for the fiber.

“Fiber is what’s going to help slow down that digestion. It’s going to trickle that blood sugar into your system, so you’re not going to have these highs and lows. It’s going to help keep you fuller longer. But it’s also going to help with digestion, so you have good GI health. So, looking at something that’s going to be 3 grams of fiber or more per serving is going to be important,” said Beth Czerwony, RD at the Cleveland Clinic.

Adults should eat 25 to 35 grams of fiber each day. You can always add fiber rich items to your breakfast by mixing in flax or chia seeds.

And nuts are a good source of fiber as well.