Len Rome’s Local Health: Breakfast and body image

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day

(WYTV) – Don’t skip breakfast and, if possible, kids should sit down and eat with mom and dad.

A healthy weight, as well as a healthy body image, are important parts of growing up.

A recent study says that adolescents who eat breakfast regularly, with their parents, tend to have a more positive body image than those who skip their morning meal.

Dr. Kasey Goodpaster, from The Cleveland Clinic, said, “This study did show that children and adolescents who were at higher BMIs were less likely to be eating breakfast regularly. They were also less likely to be eating breakfast with their parents.”

Family meals have benefits. They mean better nutrition for the kids and some protection against eating disorders.

Some adolescents might think skipping breakfast will help them lose weight, but in fact, the opposite may be true.

When parents are involved in their children’s lives, children are more likely to have a healthy weight, less screen time, increased physical activity and a better diet.