Len Rome’s Local Health: Benefits of breastfeeding

Moms who are struggling to breastfeed should get in touch with a lactation consultant or the child's pediatrician

(WYTV) – Young mothers are always told, breastfeed your baby if you can. It will help your child with weight-gain and help them fight off respiratory problems.

Some new research in the journal Pediatrics shows there are more benefits. It says babies who are exclusively breastfed actually have healthier cholesterol numbers by age 17.

Dr. Kimberly Giuliano of the Cleveland Clinic says breastfeeding helps children far beyond their infant years.

“We see lower incidences of allergic and atopic diseases, lower incidences of cancer, lower incidences of autoimmune disease like diabetes and celiac disease. So, lots of benefits to be had in the very beginning, and then, now we know, life long.”

Giuliano says it’s best for babies if they are exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life.

Moms who are struggling to breastfeed should get in touch with a lactation consultant or the child’s pediatrician for help.

The benefits of breastfeeding extend to mom as well, including decreased bleeding, decreased pain, lower levels of postpartum depression and lower risks of cancers later in life.