Len Rome’s Local Health: Avoiding summer bug bites

Timing is key if you're trying to avoid summer mosquito bites

(WYTV) – How are you spending your summer days? A lot of us like to get outdoors with family and friends, and sometimes uninvited guests.

We’re talking about insects and bugs.

Dr. Neha Vyas said timing is key if you’re trying to avoid summer mosquito bites.

“When it comes to summer pests, the mosquito is one of the most common pests, and we should try to stay away from mosquito breeding times, which is usually dusk, dawn and dusk. So make sure you’re indoors during those times,” Vyas said.

If you can’t avoid what time you go outside, spritz on some insect repellent with DEET, or wear long sleeves and pants.

Bees and wasps are more likely to sting during the day.

If you get bit, use a cold compress for pain, and take an over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medicine.

Remember to resist the urge to scratch. You could spread infection.