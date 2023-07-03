(WYTV) – Summer temperatures, humidity and allergies are triggers for people who have asthma.

These triggers can range from just a nuisance to something life-threatening, serious stuff.

When asthma symptoms flare, an inhaler is your first line of treatment. Different types serve different purposes so know how to use them.

For quick bursts, you have a rescue inhaler for more persistent asthma, a daily inhaler. The rescue inhaler contains a measured dose pressurized to deliver medication fast.

“Empty out your lungs. Place it inside of your mouth and then press down and slowly breathe in. Hold your breath to at least the count of five. 10 is even better. And then slowly exhale. And you can repeat that again if you need to take another dose,” said Dr. Jacqueline Squire in Allergy and Immunology.

The process differs slightly for dry-powder inhalers, which should not be used with a spacer. Place it inside your mouth and take a deep breath in, empty your lungs and then again count to five or 10. And then slowly breathe out.

Learn to use your inhaler to get the most medicine into your lungs when you really need it.