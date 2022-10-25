(WYTV) – We want to talk about a medical condition that affects your fingers. It’s called Dupuytren’s contracture and it can cause the fingers to curl in, the ring and small fingers.

The tissue beneath your palm becomes thickened it’s not painful but you just can’t straighten out your fingers.

How do you know if you need to see a specialist? Here’s a tabletop test.

“One of the things that you can look for if you do have Dupuytren’s disease is lay your hand flat on the table. If you’re able to lay it flat, then you probably will not require any intervention. But if you’re unable to lay it flat because of the contractures in the fingers, then you would want to seek care with a hand surgeon specializing in Dupuytren’s disease,” said Dr. Shelley Noland, a plastic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic.

Patients with advanced Dupuytren’s will need some help and there are several treatment options.

An enzyme injection is new, it dissolves the thickened cords and tissue allowing the fingers to straighten.

Dupuytren’s is a genetic condition mostly affecting men over 60 of Northern European descent. Others at risk include those with diabetes and those with a family history of the condition.