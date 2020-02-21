Len Rome’s Local Health: Relationships may play role in heart health

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for Americans

(WYTV) – We have a new survey to talk about, from the Cleveland Clinic, during this heart month.

We know heart disease is the leading cause of death for Americans and we should know how to protect ourselves.

But the Clinic survey showed that a loving relationship may play a role, too.

Dr. Christine Jellis of The Cleveland Clinic says you should try to feel the love.

“There is good data to show that married couples actually do better in terms of their cardiovascular health, and I’m sure it’s that benefit of being each other’s cheerleaders and motivating each other to lead happy healthy lives. But I’m sure that also applies to other committed relationships, whether that’s a deep friendship, or a non-married relationship.”

Sixty-seven percent of couples report cooking healthy dinners together and almost half exercise with each other.

But the flip side is also true: about 2 in 3 people admit their partner enables unhealthy habits as well.

The survey also shows 70% of Americans think sex is exercise, but that’s not true for most of us. Get your exercise for a healthy heart another way.