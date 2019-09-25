Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you exercising enough?

We spend more time sitting today than we did 10 years ago

(WYTV) – Are you spending enough time moving?

A study from the American Medical Association says adults need to exercise.

We spend more time sitting today than we did 10 years ago.

Dr. Mike Roizen of the Cleveland Clinic says our goal should be at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity every week.

“We as humans, we evolved as it was to be physically active. That’s good for our body, it’s good for our heart, it’s good for our immune system; it’s good for our brain. So, we really need that 30 minutes a day and we’re not getting it any more than we did in the past.”

We had this guideline from the government since 2008 and haven’t followed it.

Try to build physical activity into your day. Try parking further away from your destination and try to walk 10 minutes in the morning and 10 minutes in the evening.

We can greatly decrease our risks for disease and early death by aiming for 10,000 steps each day.