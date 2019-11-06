Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you considering plastic surgery?

Those 55 and older had 50,000 more cosmetic surgeries in 2018 than the year before

(WYTV) – More and more Baby Boomers want to put their best face forward.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons says that those 55 and older had 50,000 more cosmetic surgeries in 2018 than in the year before.

This age group had the most facelifts, liposuctions, and breast augmentation also increased.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Alan Matarasso says that most patients just want to lessen the signs of aging.

“They’re more concerned with the things that aging has changed, so there could be laser-type procedures for brown spots or injections that get rid of lines or surgical procedures that lift things,” Matarasso said.

Whether you want surgery or just a small nip and tuck or tweak, make sure you find a board-certified plastic surgeon. You want it done right.

When you reach your late-60s, there are usually some jawline changes, so surgeons do a neck lift and maybe a facelift for everything above the jawline.

Surgeons say Baby Boomers just want to look the age they feel. Someone who is 65 may feel 50. They don’t need to look like a 20- or even a 30-year-old.