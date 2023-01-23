(WYTV) – Antibiotics treat bacterial infections and prevent the spread of disease and reduce serious complications of disease. Antibiotics are great to a point.

This is the time of year when illnesses run wild. Getting the right treatment is not only important now, but for your future health, too. Just don’t overdo the antibiotics.

“When we give too many antibiotics, we end up with resistance with those antibiotics when we really need them, resulting in the multi drug-resistant bacteria known as the super bugs,” said Dr. John Presutti, in Family Medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

Examples of superbugs include the bacteria that can cause pneumonia, urinary tract infections and skin infections.

Doctors around the world are making an effort to keep antibiotic prescriptions down to just what’s needed.

In general, watch symptoms for three to seven days unless your condition worsens or you notice certain signs.

The first line of defense: try over the counter medications, drink plenty of fluids and get your rest.