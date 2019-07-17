Len Rome’s Local Health: Alzheimer’s research

Every discovery helps doctors better understand the disease and leads science in the right direction

(WKBN) – More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and many more are waiting for medications to treat it.

Is there anything new? Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic say yes.

While we have no cure yet, every discovery helps doctors better understand the disease and leads science in the right direction.

Dr. Marwan Sabbagh says, “I know we’re in baseball season now. We’re not going to hit the home run here; we’re going to hit base hits, and we’re just going to keep chipping away at this incremental progress. That’s how we’re going to make this disease something we can manage better.”

Among the new developments are more individual Alzheimer’s treatments based on certain genetic characteristics

Some scientists are looking at bacteria’s role in Alzheimer’s disease and a blood test to potentially detect Alzheimer’s risk is on the horizon as well.

New ideas and products are coming. There are 75 drugs in clinical trials right now.