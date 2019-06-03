Len Rome’s Local Health: Allergies and Asthma

(WYTV) – People with asthma need to be careful about what they do this time of year because allergy symptoms often make asthma worse.

Dr. Sumita Khatri of the Cleveland Clinic says, “Symptoms of itchy eyes, runny nose, itchy ears; tickle in the throat, begin, and then very soon, if you have a predisposition to asthma, then you get the symptoms of chest tightness, coughing, wheezing and then you know that the asthma is flared.”

Prevention is key to avoiding springtime asthma flares.

Have an asthma action plan before pollen starts to fly.

Planning ahead and taking an allergy medication before running around outdoors can help as well.

Then control your environment: keep windows closed and turn on the air conditioning.

