Len Rome’s Local Health: Allergies acting up over holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — unless you have allergies.

Maybe your real tree is bothering you, but did you know an artificial tree can trigger itching and sneezing?

If you’re allergic to dust or mold, it actually can cause allergic reactions.

Dr. Sandra Hong says it’s important to store your tree correctly.

“It’s really important to make sure that they’ve actually been put into an airtight area — like a bag or in a box — because basically, you can get dust, you can get mold in those areas, and in addition to it, you can have droppings from bugs and from other rodents.”

Food allergies can pop up around this time, too.

Doctors say you can be exposed to food that you don’t normally eat during the holidays.

The most common allergies seen around this time are peanuts, tree nuts, seafood, wheat, soy and egg.