(WYTV) – But now, you’ve probably heard that a third booster shot is available for the coronavirus. Really, how many do you need? Maybe we have an answer.

It’s called the omicron booster, and, as with the first shots and the two boosters that followed, it’s supposed to help prevent the spread of covid-19 and its latest variants. First, let’s see what’s in it.

“The bivalent booster has two different components of MRNA in it, so half of it helps to protect against the original strain of the Covid virus. It’s 50% the same as the vaccine we have been getting all along. The other 50% encodes for proteins that protect us against the BA4 and BA5 variants,” said Dr. Kimberly Giuliano Cleveland Clinic.

The side effects, if you experience them, are similar to the original vaccine, soreness, fatigue, headache and chills.

Many doctors say yes, you should still get this booster, even if you’ve had the others.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are offering the new Omicron booster, Moderna, for those 18 and older and Pfizer for those 12 and older.