Len Rome's Local Health: Treating anxiety and pain with aromatherapy

The patients said their pain was cut by more than half

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 08:33 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 09:11 AM EDT

(WYTV) - We're always trying to come up with new ways to beat cancer but the treatments can come with side effects. One is anxiety.

How can we make the treatments less stressful?

One study is being done at Ohio State University. Lisa Blackburn, an oncology clinical nurse specialist, has developed this technique -- not a pill or procedure.

Some cancer patients receive aromatherapy with essential oils and 30 minutes of foot massage. Blackburn said the results were very promising.

"The experienced reflexologist actually uses pressure points in the foot to treat specific symptoms and to generally relax the patient."

The patients said their pain was cut by more than half and they required much less pain medication to manage it.

Ohio State wants to use the positive results from the study to expand the program to other patients who are suffering from pain and anxiety.

