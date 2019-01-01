Len Rome's Local Health: Strengthening core muscles Video

(WYTV) - If you're a runner, you may have heard that you should do core exercises.

However, Dr. Ajit Chaudari from Ohio State University says those exercises are probably not the ones that will give you abs.

He says if you run a lot, you may have back pain after running.

In a new study, researchers examined runners' muscles use during activity. They build simulations to show how each bone moves and the pressure on each joint.

Chaudari says if you experience pain, this can be your body trying to stabilize weak muscles.

"What if you turned off certain muscles, so they're weak, fatigued, not well conditioned. What does that change, what other muscles have to take up that slack and what are the effects of that?"

He says don't confuse those core muscles for surface muscles like abs and adds that runners should skip the sit-ups and go for exercises that hold muscles in place.