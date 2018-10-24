Health News

Len Rome's Local Health: Prescribing play

Does your child's pediatrician keep them active?

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2018 08:22 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2018 09:06 AM EDT

(WYTV) - Pediatricians should start prescribing play at a child's well visit because studies show it's very important for your child's brain to grow.

"Through exercise and through play, children learn quite a lot, more than we would expect -- even more than they do in regimented classrooms," said Dr. William Mudd, from the Cleveland Clinic. "It's the basic idea behind encouraging cognitive development."

The relationships that come from playing with others can help children overcome stress. It's natural for kids -- we don't usually have to motivate them to play with others.

Play also helps children develop problem-solving and visual skills and it teaches them the value of working and interacting with others.

With all the technology available to children today, don't let playtime take a back seat.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center