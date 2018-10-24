Len Rome's Local Health: Prescribing play

(WYTV) - Pediatricians should start prescribing play at a child's well visit because studies show it's very important for your child's brain to grow.

"Through exercise and through play, children learn quite a lot, more than we would expect -- even more than they do in regimented classrooms," said Dr. William Mudd, from the Cleveland Clinic. "It's the basic idea behind encouraging cognitive development."

The relationships that come from playing with others can help children overcome stress. It's natural for kids -- we don't usually have to motivate them to play with others.

Play also helps children develop problem-solving and visual skills and it teaches them the value of working and interacting with others.

With all the technology available to children today, don't let playtime take a back seat.