Len Rome's Local Health: Picking the best produce

(WYTV) - The summer and fall months are a great time to stock up on healthy fruits and veggies, but are you a produce novice?

It might seem overwhelming to know which types are best to buy during which season.

Registered dietitian Julia Zumpano, from the Cleveland Clinic, said a good place to start is close to home.

"Start with buying as local as possible. If you do have access to farmer's markets, that's always the way to go. That will give you an idea of what is local in your area -- what can be grown locally in that season."

You can find plenty of farmer's markets across the Valley.

It pays to be picky -- organic fruits and vegetables may cost a little more, but they tend to be more flavorful and have fewer pesticides on them.