Len Rome's Local Health: Packing up holiday decorations Video

(WYTV) - The holidays are behind us now which means it's time for decorations to be stored away.

When packing things up, be careful if you have small kids.

Dr. Purva Grover of the Cleveland Clinic says there can be hazards.

"Glass ornaments -- or really cute fine things that smaller kids can ingest. Older kids can actually get harmed if they are playing and running around -- they smash on it. Same thing with four-legged friends as well something to think about."

Grover says to get rid of plastic bags or wrapping materials and to watch out for small batteries. You should also have a sturdy ladder.

She says toys can also be a hazard.