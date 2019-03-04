Len Rome's Local Health: Orthorexia

(WYTV) - You're only going to eat the right foods, sounds good, cut down on sweets and processed meat.

But then it gets more and more restrictive, that's orthorexia as you start to obsess over so-called food rules.

Eat only this, never eat that.

Kasey Goodpaster of the Cleveland Clinic says, "If somebody notices that a loved one is turning down invitations to eat outside of the home; if they're spending an inordinate amount of time thinking about foods, planning them, preparing them, acquiring them; if their eating becomes more and more restrictive, and if they seem like they're exhibiting a lot of distress when their eating doesn't go according to plan, those might be some red flags."

Cutting back on too many food groups can lead to nutritional deficiencies, and in some cases, orthorexia can mirror the symptoms of anorexia such as bone loss, anemia and slow heart rate.

There isn't a lot of research available yet, but nutrition experts on eating disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorders can help.