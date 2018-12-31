Len Rome's Local Health: New Year's Eve party conflicts

(WYTV) - Dealing with family drama can be the most stressful part of the holiday season.

"It's not just a clash of families, it's a clash of cultures," said Joseph Rock, from the Cleveland Clinic. "The families have their own traditions, and they have their own values, they have their own expectations and hardly anybody talks about that when they first get together."

If you know how certain family members might behave or how much they drink, you can plan to deal with it.

Set up a code sign with your spouse -- a signal saying, "Rescue me from this conversation" or "Let's get Uncle Jim home before he drinks too much."