Len Rome's Local Health: New surgeries for heart defects

New surgeries for heart defects

(WYTV) - Heart defects are common.

Doctors say about 40,000 babies are born with a heart defect each year. One of every four babies with a defect will need surgery by the time they're one-year-old.

A new 3D technology and special surgery is now in use at the Cleveland Clinic.

Paisley is the youngest patient to have the procedure. Surgeons had to rebuild her heart with special connectors and reroute a blood supply to her lungs and body.

Dr. Hani Najm, of the Cleveland Clinic, says there's still more work to be done.

"We're actually converting her into two pumping chambers like normal people and that is the concept that we think is very unique in Paisley's heart," Najm said.

Surgeons also used a 3D heart -- an attachment replica of Paisley's to plan each incision, suture and stitch.

The new approach helps to avoid complications.