Len Rome's Local Health: New hope for Alzheimer's patients

New hope for Alzheimer's patients

(WYTV) - A new procedure could bring hope to patients suffering from Alzheimer's.

Doctors at The Ohio State University are using focused ultrasounds to open what's called the blood-brain barrier. This is a layer of cells that protects the brain from infections in the blood.

Dr. Vibhor Krishna says for treatment, doctors have to get past this barrier.

"Opening the blood-brain barrier allows us to access more of the brain tissue and be able to increase the effectiveness or bioavailability of the therapeutics."

Krishna says this could potentially reverse Alzheimer's.