Len Rome's Local Health: New hope for Alzheimer's patients
Doctors at The Ohio State University are using focused ultrasounds
(WYTV) - A new procedure could bring hope to patients suffering from Alzheimer's.
Doctors at The Ohio State University are using focused ultrasounds to open what's called the blood-brain barrier. This is a layer of cells that protects the brain from infections in the blood.
Dr. Vibhor Krishna says for treatment, doctors have to get past this barrier.
"Opening the blood-brain barrier allows us to access more of the brain tissue and be able to increase the effectiveness or bioavailability of the therapeutics."
Krishna says this could potentially reverse Alzheimer's.
