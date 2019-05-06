Len Rome's Local Health: Motivation to Move

(WYTV) - Exercise gets your blood flowing; it's good for your heart and overall health.

If you're having a hard time getting motivated, watch others as spring warms up.

Scott Bea of the Cleveland Clinic says, "We see other people outside walking, walking their dogs, riding their bikes. We haven't seen that, so there are other people modeling greater forms of activity. We start to do home repairs to the outside of our house, getting gardens ready, cleanup for our yards for the spring, so there's this boost in activity that's promoting those good chemicals in our brain too."

A combination of physical activity such as walking, running, cycling and muscle strengthening exercise can help you deal with depression too.

If exercise isn't already part of your daily routine, it can take up to 2 months to create a new habit.

Get started and you will be in the groove by early July.