Len Rome's Local Health: Listening to health advice

(WYTV) - A healthy lifestyle may seem simple but some people don't know where to begin.

A recent survey from the Cleveland Clinic and Parade magazine found many Americans aren't sure which advice is best.

We're confused about different things like what to eat and what kind of exercise we should do.

Three-quarters of those surveyed said they'd rather be considered strong than thin.

Others think they need to have perfect habits all the time to be healthy.

Dr. Mark Hyman said it's OK to mess up sometimes.

"I think there's a lot of aspiration for people to do everything right -- to eat right, to exercise right, to meditate, to sleep -- and life intervenes. The key is to focus on those habits you can do consistently and to give yourself wiggle room when you're not perfect."

Some people said they're worried about heart disease, cancer and Alzheimer's but not as many are willing to make changes to lower their disease risk.

One bit of advice on diet anyone can follow -- keep it plant-rich and low in sugar and starch, with good fats and quality protein.