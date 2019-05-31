Len Rome's Local Health: Leftovers

(WYTV) - (WYTV) - The outdoor grilling season is here, and with it comes a lot of leftovers, but many people may not know when to toss them out.

Dietitians tell us that anything that's been sitting out for more than two hours should not be saved.

For food such as coleslaw or salad, put the dressing on the side to help keep moisture out, making them less likely to grow bacteria.

When the party's over, be sure you pack it up properly.

"If you're storing foods, one thing to keep in mind, is you want to use shallow containers; you want to bring the food to room temperature before it goes in the refrigerator, and then once it's in the refrigerator, you have a window of about 2-3 days to eat leftovers," said Lindsay Malone.

Picnic favorites such as pasta and potato salad have ingredients that can go bad quickly, so you're better off pitching them.

If you're not sure if something is still good to eat, inspect it for visible mold and smell it to see if it smells right.