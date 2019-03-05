Len Rome's Local Health: Having food allergies can be life-threatening Video

(WYTV) - Food allergies are often associated with children, but a recent study shows 10 percent of adults can have a problem with certain foods.

Dr. Alice Hoyt, of the Cleveland Clinic, says if they're allergies, they can be life-threatening.

"If you have a food allergy, then you're at risk for what is called anaphylaxis, which is a severe allergic reaction. Anaphylaxis includes symptoms of hives, trouble breathing, swelling of the face and extremities, vomiting, low pressure, and even potentially death," she said.

The most common allergies include shellfish, milk, peanuts, tree nuts and fin fish.