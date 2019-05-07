Len Rome's Local Health: Food Journals Video

(WYTV) - Keeping a food journal won't take long, but it can make a difference over time.

Leslie Heinberg of the Cleveland Clinic says, "This is something to really put into your day and make it part of your routine. You don't say, 'well, I'm not sure, do I really want to brush my teeth?' No, It's part of your routine. Keeping that food diary needs to be something that you just do, because you know it's going to lead to your ultimate goal."

A food diary can act as a GPS to help guide you to where you need to be, and weight loss programs indicate that seeing everything you've eaten can create a shock.

You have the time and with today's technology, you'll find plenty of apps to make it easy to help reach your health goals.

