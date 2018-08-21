Len Rome's Local Health: Doctors warning parents of teething babies Video

(WYTV) - If you have a baby who is starting to show teeth, you know what a tough time that can be.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning parents not to use a teething gel that contains the chemical benzocaine -- it can lead to dangerous complications.

The FDA website has information on which medications are safe.

Dr. Eva Love, of the Cleveland Clinic, says parents should make sure they have all the facts before giving any medication to their child.

"If you have your hand on a bottle, of something you've never given your child before and you have your phone, there's no reason why you can't look at the FDA website. Or even -- if you're concerned -- call your pediatrician right then and there before you even buy it."

Benzocaine is a topical anesthetic to relieve the pain from teething, sore throat, canker sores or gum irritation, however, the FDA says not to use it.

Parents should use a cold -- not frozen -- teething toy.