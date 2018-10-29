Len Rome's Local Health: Cardiac fitness

(WYTV) - A study from the American Medical Association shows that a healthy heart can play a very big role in our chances of living a long life.

The study looked at nearly 25 years of data from more than 120,000 patients and their results from treadmill stress tests.

The Cleveland Clinic led the study.

"With every increment of time spent on the treadmill during the exercise stress test, there is a benefit as far as mortality," Dr. Wael Jaber said. "It's like almost giving a medication and giving a higher and higher dose of medication."

The study also found there is no ceiling to how fit a person could be -- there's no point where too much cardiac fitness could hurt your lifespan.

Aerobic exercise can benefit anyone, even those with a history of heart disease, heart risk factors and the very elderly.

You can ask your doctor for an exercise prescription that can get you into a cardiac rehabilitation program and supervised care to increase your cardiac fitness.