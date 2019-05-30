Len Rome's Local Health: Car safety for your child Video

(WYTV) - Most of us understand how important seat belts can be, especially when it comes to buckling in our kids.

However, a recent study discovered that drivers who don't wear their seatbelts are more likely to skip seatbelts and car seats for their children.

Dr. Purva Grover of the Cleveland Clinic says parents have to learn to ignore distractions and put safety first when traveling with children.

"Sometimes it's nobody's fault -- things happen. Things we can prevent of course is distracted driving. In today's day of constant media, phone messaging and everything else which we do -- appropriate restraint and focused driving is so important."

She says when drivers didn't buckle up, child passengers, up to age 15, were 16 times more likely to be unbuckled compared to the children of buckled in drivers.

For very young children, proper car seat installation and buckling correctly is something every parent has to learn.

Purva says to make sure anyone who is caring for your child and driving them in a car follows the law and buckles in both themselves and your child properly.