(WYTV) – Do you tend to spread out out your exercise through the week or do something each day? Or do you tend to concentrate it, condense any workouts you do into just several days? Which way is better?

The answer is, they’re both okay.

If you don’t have a lot of time, stacking your weekly exercise into a couple of days is fine, call yourself a “weekend warrior.”

Adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week.

“We don’t expect people that have gone from a sedentary activity of not doing anything to jumping into 150 minutes a week. So taking days of break in between, assessing how your body responds to that activity,” said Dr. Wes Troyer, in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Mayo Clinic.

Repeating the same motions or ramping up too quickly could lead to trouble. You could develop what physical therapists call overuse injuries as well as inflammation and the pain that comes with it.

If you take a couple days off and you’re still hurting, maybe hurting enough to lose sleep see your doctor.

So condensing or spreading it out is the same thing. Enjoy your workout and see you on the bike trail.