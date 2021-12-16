Is it too late to receive a flu shot?

(WYTV) – Have you received the flu shot yet? It’s not too late, is it?

No, it’s not, but doctors say you should get your flu protection as soon as possible, certainly before the end of the year.

Doctors say you can get the coronavirus vaccine at the same time, even on the same day. Dr. Neha Vyas, of the Cleveland Clinic, said having both vaccines will really be your best bet against potentially getting sick this winter.

“We do expect that both viruses will be circulating among us as we start to lower our social distancing and masking from what we did last year, so it’s really important to be immunized for both of those viruses, and there is a thought that acquiring both viruses simultaneously may make you very sick and we want to prevent that,” Vyas said.



Either or both vaccines could bring the same side effects: soreness where the needle went in, maybe a small fever, chills and headaches/

Take Tylenol or ibuprofen to help with those side effects.