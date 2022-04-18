(WYTV) – A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows that emergency room visits for eating disorders doubled among girls between the ages of 12 and 17 years old during the pandemic

Children and teenagers were isolated just as a lot of us were, but they had their social media and that effected their body image and their relationship with food.

Psychologists say it’s important for parents to be careful in how they talk to their child. Don’t comment on body size or shape, even if they are paying a compliment.

“Parents should also not make critical comments about their own bodies or other people’s bodies because those comments are very easily internalized by children and teens. And they most benefit from parents modeling body image and self-love,” says Dr. Kasey Goodpaster of the Cleveland Clinic.

Some signs of trouble may include negative self-talk about their body, frequently checking their weight, becoming preoccupied with food or avoiding eating around others.

If you sense something is wrong with your child, reach out to a medical professional for help.