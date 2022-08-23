(WYTV) – A medical condition that generally affects runners and people involved in jumping and impact sports may lead to what’s called exertional compartment syndrome. That means pain, tightness and weakness, all in your legs.

Our muscle groups are surrounded or separated into compartments by a layer of tissue called fascia. When we exercise, blood flow to our muscles increases, they expand, and this fascia should expand with them.

But sometimes, that fascia remains wrapped tightly around the muscle.

“That tightness in that compartment can produce pain in the lower legs, especially the outside aspect of the lower legs, and can also cause some weakness in some muscle. Some people may even experience a drop of their foot,” said Dr. Edward Laskowski, who works in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Mayo Clinic.

Your doctor or therapist may offer exercises to increase your strength and make you more flexible.

But if the pain persists, a surgeon may have to release the fascia. Doctors are testing one way using ultrasound as a guide, or they may use Botox injections to also help release the fascia.