(WYTV) – Are you worried about skin the most dangerous form of skin cancer — melanoma?

Maybe you should be if your mom or dad had it, or someone in your family had it.

A new study from the Cleveland Clinic says the environment can contribute to skin cancer, such as how long you have been out in the sun.

Researchers also found something else.

“What we found was that one in six people who have melanoma and other cancers running in their family have a hereditary predisposition to melanoma and other cancers,” said Cleveland Clinic Dr. Pauline Funchain.

Genetic testing examines your DNA and determines whether you could be at risk for certain cancers.

If you do not have melanoma but a family member does, you should have this testing.

The experts know what gene to look for and then other family members can all look to see if they carry that gene.