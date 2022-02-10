Heart attack symptoms in women vary more than you think

(WYTV) – You may think there’s nothing subtle about a heart attack, but a series of subtle symptoms can signal heart trouble, especially in women. They can look and feel different than those in men.

Clutching the left side of the chest with very severe pain that really doubles over the victim is what you expect a heart attack to look like. But that may not be the case for a woman.

Shortness of breath, nausea and a powerful feeling of fatigue or unease can also signal a heart attack in a woman.

Dr. Rekha Mankad, who focuses on cardiovascular disease at the Mayo Clinic, says “They may have the pain going into their back or even be located exclusively between their shoulder blades. Or you can have it up into the neck, into the jaw.”

Doctors say there is more variation in heart attack symptoms in women and that women tend to wait to see a doctor or visit an emergency room.

When it comes to heart health, you should put yourself first. Never ignore your symptoms.