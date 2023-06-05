(WYTV) – Researchers at the University of Virginia have made a discovery that could help breast cancer patients in the future.

Doctor Andrew Dudley led a team from UVA’s Cancer Center to find two ways to slow the spread of breast cancer.

One study was about how tumors make blood vessels and figured out ways to have anti-cancer cells travel into the vessels.

“It could inform a clinician scientist on how to best treat their patients. I think for us that’s really driving us to do the research. Yes, it’s done in cells and addition in mice, but you need that,” said Dr. Dudley.

There’s no timeline as to when clinicians will adopt their ideas and treat their patients differently.

Doctor Dudley says he hopes it moves forward soon.