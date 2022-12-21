YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – How’s the holiday season so far for you? Full of good cheer, or maybe a cold or the flu or even the coronavirus?

Fight the fever and the aches with something simple and over the counter.

One of the most common and effective options is Tylenol. It works by chemically blocking pain receptor signals in the body. It can also reduce fever.

Are there any side effects?

“Really, the concern that we have for side effects with acetaminophen is when we get too much, then that can cause liver damage or hepatotoxicity,” said Dr. Carrie Krieger, who works in medication therapy management at the Mayo Clinic.

In general, don’t exceed 3,000 milligrams in 24 hours. That includes any acetaminophen included in other medications you might be taking.

Start with a low dose, and typically for Tylenol, that’s either 325 or 500 milligrams.

As with any medication, make sure you read the label.