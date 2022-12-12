YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Epilepsy can be a complicated ailment. Most people have heard of it, but few know much about it.

Epilepsy can shake you. It can be a jarring condition for anyone at any age, and it’s more common than you might think.

Neurologists say one in every 26 Americans has a risk of developing epilepsy.

“Every brain has the potential to have a seizure. It just depends on what the circumstances are and what the conditions around it that may lead to a seizure or epilepsy in some people,” said Dr. Joseph Sirven, who works in neurology at the Mayo Clinic.

Some people are born with epilepsy, while others develop it from head trauma, such as an infection, a brain tumor or a stroke. Hemorrhages or Alzheimer’s disease can also bring on epilepsy.

Most patients can control their seizures with medication. Others with more severe cases may need surgery or an implant to control those seizures.