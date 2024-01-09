(WYTV) – Many make goals about their health as part of their New Year’s resolutions each January.

There are the usual concerns like diet and exercise, but doctors say it’s important not to forget about adult vaccinations.

Whether it’s the annual flu shot, latest COVID-19 booster, or the vaccines that cover pneumonia, shingles or tetanus, staying up to date on immunizations is just one way to protect your health, according to Dr. John Presutti, who works in family medicine for the Mayo Clinic.

“It’s worthwhile having that conversation with your primary care team because we might change depending on conditions that you have and potentially even the age at which you would receive that vaccine,” Dr. Presutti said.

Pneumonia can threaten your life when fluid fills your lungs. A vaccination against this is recommended for all adults 65 and older.

Shingles can cause a painful, blistering rash. Vaccination is recommended in adults over 50.

A bacteria causes tetanus, and there is protection from that, too.