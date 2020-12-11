Doctors develop new outpatient procedure to treat arthritis in knees

(WYTV) – There is a new way to possibly overcome arthritis in your knees without major surgery, and without having to replace a knee joint.

Doctors at UCLA Health have just developed it.

It’s called genicular artery embolization, a quick and painless outpatient procedure.

Doctors inject tiny particles into the arteries leading to the knee that reduces blood flow and, doing that, reduces the cause of the pain, inflammation.

“After the two-hour procedure, there’s about a two- to three-hour recovery time,” said Dr. Sid Padia. “And then patients can essentially walk home from the hospital, if they choose to.”

Radiologists commonly use this method in other areas of medicine to reduce liver tumors or treat uterine fibroids. In the case of the knee treatment, doctors are treating inflammation.

The results from the first 100 patients have been promising. Seventy percent said their pain really decreased and they moved a lot better.