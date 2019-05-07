Desensitization could help treat food allergies Video

(WYTV) - OIT or oral immune therapy is treatment where for two hours every two weeks, you go to the hospital and ingest small amounts of the food that you're allergic to.

It can take up to five years to see results.

Dr. Denise Bobovnyik says, "You won't be able to eat peanuts, but cross contamination can be less life-threatening with desensitization."

FDA has done some studies on desensitization treatments, but they aren't yet approved widely for use.

Twenty percent of people withdraw from this treatment because they keep getting reactions, but she says everyone is different.