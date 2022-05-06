(WYTV) – If you’re over the coronavirus, but you’re still having what doctors call long-haul symptoms, you have plenty of company.

Many people have reported issues, some even two years later.

The most common seems to be overwhelming fatigue, persistent cough, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, lightheadedness, brain fog and muscle aches.

“This is something that we may be dealing with for many years to come. It would be lovely if we could give patients a time frame, just put up with it for six months, and it will go away, but we can’t say that at all. Patients are experiencing symptoms for two years out, and the clock is still ticking,” said Dr. Kristen Englund, of the Cleveland Clinic.

There is no one-size-fits-all treatment, so patients typically have to meet with different specialists.

We have learned quite a bit during the pandemic about long-haulers. For example, anyone could be at risk, whether or not they are vaccinated.