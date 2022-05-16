(WYTV) – We want to talk this morning about one effect of the coronavirus that can linger with you. If you’re one of the so called long haulers, you have long term complications.

In this case, you may have sleep problems.

It’s something researchers are still trying to understand. They also aren’t sure how long those symptoms could persist.

But they are treatable.

“This is just from my personal experience that those patients that we’re seeing a year ago in our clinic, some of them that are already after ten, twelve months of treatment, I can see some of them are improving their sleep issues. But there is no exact data, or the literature has not revealed how long symptoms are going to last,” said Dr. Cinthya Pena of the Cleveland Clinic.

If you have recovered from covid-19 and are dealing with ongoing sleep issues, be sure to talk to your doctor.