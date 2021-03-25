Coronavirus or allergies? How to tell the two apart

There are a couple of telltale signs that you're not suffering from allergies

(WYTV) – Do spring allergies bother you? Could it be the coronavirus instead?

Spring allergy symptoms may mimic those of coronavirus, so how do we tell them apart?

There are a couple of telltale signs that you’re not suffering from allergies.

“With coronavirus symptoms, very frequently, they’ll come on with fevers,” said Cleveland Clinic Dr. Sandra Hong. “If you have a fever, it’s not going to be allergies. If you have diarrhea, that’s also not allergies. That’s something completely different.”

A cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue and loss of taste and smell are all coronavirus symptoms, but they’re also common for allergy sufferers.

Itching is an indication of allergies, as well as having the same symptoms at the same time each year. Symptoms that last for months are usually allergy-related.

If you have spring allergies, you know what to expect, but if any new symptoms appear, talk to your allergist right away to rule out COVID-19.