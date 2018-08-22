Can you Regift the Gift of Life?

(WYTV) - What happens to someone who dies who has been carrying a kidney transplant?

Can we use that kidney again...regift it?

It's rare, it's only been done a handful of times, but some surgeons say re-gifting kidneys could save lives.

Dr. Jeffrey Veale says, "20% to 25% of patients who have a kidney transplant die with a functioning kidney transplant. That's a lot of potential kidneys that could be put out there in the pool."

These surgeons insist re-gifting should become common and help patients who might otherwise have never received a kidney.

An estimated 30 million people will go on dialysis over the next decade.

If re-transplanting kidneys were to become standard practice, it would open up the donor pool tp those waiting on the call for this life-saving organ.